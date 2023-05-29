Toronto Argonauts on hand for return of Guelph food truck picnic

The BIG Downtown Food Truck Picnic rolled into Guelph's Exhibition Park and was attended by a few Grey Cup champions.

Members of the Toronto Argonauts were on hand Sunday for the event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. The players met fans, signed autographs, and took pictures with the Grey Cup.

"The community is still as strong as ever," said Roy Metchie, a current Argo and former University of Guelph Gryphon. "Everyone's still really involved in football. It's even great to see the Junior Gryphs, some of the university students.

"That for me is one of the most rewarding things, that we can help others out, however little or however big we can."

The Argos open their preseason at the University of Guelph's Alumni Stadium Thursday when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks.

"It's great for the university as a whole as well as the greater Guelph community," said Brand Merrick, event supervisor at University of Guelph. "We're trying to get engaged for the greater community here and this is a great chance to do that."

Argos quarterback and Guelph native Tommy Nield says connecting with fans from his hometown is one of the best parts of the job.

"Give back to the community that I grew up in and was always a part of," said Nield. "I grew up playing Junior Gryphons football. I went to high school at Centennial. It's cool to come back and for those younger kids to see someone who is in their same situation make it and play in the CFL."

Tickets for the Thursday game were available for purchase, while food and ticket sales went back to Big Brothers Big Sisters programming.

"Adding a consistent caring adult role model into children's lives," said Michael Treadgold, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Guelph. "Kids who need that additional mentor. The impact is incredible."

Organizers were expecting to reach their fundraising goal of $15,000 by day's end.