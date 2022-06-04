Toronto Argonauts take on Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Guelph

Football season may still be a bit away, but those in Guelph were still able to check out CFL action Friday night.

The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats squared off on the gridiron at the University of Guelph.

The Ti-cats are coming off a season that saw them get all the way to the Grey Cup last year and were played closely by their opponents.

It was the Argos who ended up squeaking out the 18-17 victory to win in the Royal City.