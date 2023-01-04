Toronto-based scenic artist Ray Lalonde's winning streak on Jeopardy! ends
Toronto-based scenic artist Ray Lalonde's winning streak on Jeopardy! has ended.
Lalonde, who was hoping for his 14th victory on the long-running trivia game show, had amassed winnings of US$386,400 going into Tuesday's show.
But the $24,000 he scored wasn't enough to beat challenger Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature from Rockford, IL, whose final score was $24,490.
Lalonde is among only 16 contestants in the show's history with winning streaks of at least 10 games, according to Andy Saunders, the Guelph, Ont.-based blogger behind "The Jeopardy! Fan."
Earlier this year another Canadian, Mattea Roach, won 23 straight games, giving her the fifth-longest streak in the show's history.
Lalonde's wins still mean he has secured a place in the next Tournament of Champions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.
