Toronto Blue Jays acquire shortstop Paul Dejong; Bichette MRI shows no structural damage

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals a day after all-star Bo Bichette left Monday's game with a knee injury that Jays manager John Schneider says didn’t result in any structural damage.

The Blue Jays acquired DeJong, along with cash considerations, in exchange for minor league pitcher Matt Svanson just hours before Major Leagues Baseball’s 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline.

During the bottom of the third inning of Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Bichette suddenly pulled up limp while rounding first base, heading to second. Bichette was able to remove himself from the field of his own accord.

The Jays later said Bichette left the game with "right knee discomfort.” On Tuesday, Schneider told reporters that an MRI showed Bichette had inflammation but no damage.

“Nothing significant structurally,” Schneider said. “Best possible outcome. We’ll know more in the next day or so.”

Bichette currently is day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, Schneider said.

BICHETTE TEAM'S 'BEST PLAYER'

Bichette leads the American League with a .321 batting average. The son of former slugger Dante Bichette has 17 home runs and 59 RBI in 106 games this season.

“He’s our best player,” starter Chris Bassitt told reporters Monday.

“Obviously we’re waiting (to find out his status) a lot more than you guys are,” Bassitt said. “Overall, it’s not a good thing for us.”

Schneider said the team will aim to be “extremely proactive” with Bichette’s health.

Some fans have expressed anxiety online that Bichette’s injury could be season-defining for the Jays.

“If Bichette is out for the season, I think the Blue Jays still need to go for [the playoffs],” wrote one user on Twitter.

With files from the Canadian Press.