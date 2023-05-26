iHeartRadio

Toronto Blue Jays place catcher Danny Jansen on 10-day injured list


The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain.

The move was retroactive to Thursday, the team said in a release.

Catcher Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and active for Friday night's game at Minnesota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023. 

