Toronto Blue Jays to mandate vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests for all fans aged 12 and up

The Toronto Blue Jays have become the latest entity to implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy, saying that all fans 12+ and all staff will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative PCR test as of next month.

“In consulting with our live event industry partners and public health experts, listening to fan feedback, and adapting to the changing environment, the Toronto Blue Jays will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all fans, staff, and guests aged 12 and older entering Rogers Centre beginning September 13,” the baseball club said Monday.

The Blue Jays say any two COVID-19 vaccine doses approved for use in Canada will be accepted.

A negative test must have been conducted within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time, making the test requirement even more stringent than the federal government’s policy for returning travellers, who can present a negative test from up to 72 hours prior to entry.

The Jays play 12 more games at home between Sept. 13 and Oct. 3.

The Jays join the MLSE group in adding a vaccination policy, as well as numerous post-secondary education institutions, the Ontario civil service, and the City of Toronto.