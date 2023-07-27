Toronto Blue Jays unveil new Rogers Centre renovation plans for 100 level

A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view.

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season.

The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball.

"Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark," said team president Mark Shapiro. “By completely rebuilding the 100 level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball."

The new 100-level seats will have additional legroom, slats on the back that provide more airflow, wider seats between the dugouts, cupholders throughout, adaptable raisable armrest options, and handrails in every aisle.

Designed specifically for baseball viewing, the renovations will have all the seats oriented toward the infield, improved sightlines with less obstruction, and new seats closer to the field as a result of the remodelled bowl structure.

Major renovations on the 34-year-old stadium in downtown Toronto began after the 2022 season. Originally designed as a multi-purpose venue that has previously also been home to the NBA's Toronto Raptors and CFL's Toronto Argonauts, the renovations are designed to make the venue baseball-specific.

As part of Phase 1 of the renovations, all of the seats in the 500 level were replaced, with new patios and gathering areas added to the outfield.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.