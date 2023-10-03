Toronto Blue Jays wild-card series starts tonight in Minnesota
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Twins will host the best-of-three series after winning the AL Central division.
The Blue Jays advanced to the playoffs by claiming the league's third and final wild-card spot.
Toronto is making its second straight playoff appearance.
The Jays hosted Seattle last fall after taking the first wild-card spot, but lost in two games to the Mariners.
Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman gets the start for Game 1 against the Twins.
The Blue Jays haven't advanced past the wild-card round of the playoffs since 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.
TODAY IS THE DAY ‼️ #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/vtS6ix4lFA— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 3, 2023
