Toronto calls for review of abandoned construction lanes in city

Toronto wants a review of abandoned construction sites that leave lanes or full roadways in the city closed off to vehicular traffic.

On Wednesday, a motion was introduced at city council calling for a review of road construction management and enforcement, specifically targeting construction sites that appear abandoned or have delayed schedules.

The report is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Mark Tenaglia, who heads the Downsview-Roding Community Group, lauded council’s decision to review a situation he says is causing a lot of chaos in his community. He says on Wilson Avenue particularly some lanes have been under construction for over a year, but he has seen no activity within the last six months.

“People coming home from work, you can’t get past this area without sitting in the car for 45 minutes to an hour—and it’s a two kilometre stretch from Keele to Jane. You’re going to be here for a while,” he told CTV News Toronto.

“No one’s here. The two lanes cut off and there doesn’t seem like anything’s happening.”

York-Centre Councillor James Pasternak put forward the motion to city council and said while he understands infrastructure in Toronto requires continuous upgrades and repairs, he has received numerous complaints from residents expressing concerns about blocked off roads.

“What really bothers me is when there’s an unjustified lane closure, orange pylons are put up, and there’s no work, no workers, no equipment, no digging,” he told CTV News Toronto

“Putting up pylons during work hours and just leaving them all weekend, when the lane is fully operational, there’s no justification for that.”

Residents have also complained about “seemingly vacant work sites, sometimes displaying scattered tools, machines, and construction materials.”

He said he's also pushing for a better code of conduct as well as enforcement when it comes to keeping roadways cleared.

“We’re encouraging them to really respect the local community and to respect the fact that we need those roadways cleared, especially for emergency vehicles,” Pasternak said.

Tenaglia added that the blocked lanes can create further congestion on nearby roads and affects transportation to a nearby hospital.

“It’s not acceptable,” he said. “There’s no way this should happen, especially for this long.”