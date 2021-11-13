Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injured

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a car crash in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Toronto police said a car struck a pole on The Queensway, west of the Humber River, around 8:15 p.m.

The car split in half as a result of the crash and a woman had to be rescued after she became trapped in the vehicle, police said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said she later died from her injuries.

A man was also transported to a hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The car wreck scattered debris across the road. Police closed the area for investigation.