Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injured
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a car crash in Etobicoke Saturday night.
Toronto police said a car struck a pole on The Queensway, west of the Humber River, around 8:15 p.m.
The car split in half as a result of the crash and a woman had to be rescued after she became trapped in the vehicle, police said.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said she later died from her injuries.
A man was also transported to a hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The car wreck scattered debris across the road. Police closed the area for investigation.
