Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade road closures

The streets of Toronto will be filled with colourful costumes and music of the Caribbean islands as thousands of revellers are expected to flock to the city to see The Grand Parade.

The event will be held on the grounds of Exhibition Place on Saturday to culminate the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. Over 10,000 masqueraders are set to perform in the all-day affair.

Toronto police say they also expect increased activity in the evening hours at restaurants and clubs, and that’s why they will have dedicated resources downtown and in the waterfront area to maintain public safety.

From road closures to parking access, here’s everything you need to know:

When will the parade begin, and what is the route?

It is expected to start at 8 a.m. departing at Exhibition Place Grounds at Prince’s Boulevard to British Columbia Drive, then to westbound Lake Shore Boulevard.

The parade will then head west along Lake Shore Boulevard West before turning just south of Jameson Avenuenue. It will then travel east on Lake Shore Boulevard West. Bands will return to Exhibition Place for judging via Canada Boulevard.

The parade is expected to last until 8 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Toronto police say the following road closures will take effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street.

Police say Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard, is open to local traffic only.

The following Gardiner Expressway ramps will close at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp on Jameson Avenue.

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on ramps from Jameson Avenue., and Lake Shore Boulevard West at British Columbia Road

Westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp at Dunn Avenue.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will close to traffic at 12:00 a.m. from westbound Strachan Avenue to Parkside Drive and eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Colborne Lodge to Strachan Avenue.

The Princes’ Gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic starting at 1:00 a.m.

STREETS RESTRICTED TO LOCAL TRAFFIC

Police say the following streets will be restricted to local traffic only to assist with the flow of traffic and minimize disruptions to residents.

Dufferin Street south of King Street West

Dowling Avenue. south of King Street West

Stadium Rd. south of Lake Shore Boulevard West

Queens Quay West west of Bathurst Street

Springhurst Avenue west of Jameson Avenue

Springhurst Avenue east of Jameson Avenue

Remembrance Drive

Police say other streets will be strictly enforced for parking infractions, including those south of King Street West, east of Colborne Lodge, and west of Bathurst Street.

TOWING POLICY

All vehicles, including tour buses, parked illegally on the following streets will be tagged and towed:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (including the grassed area)

Bathurst Street

Fleet Street

King Street West

Queen Street West

Roncesvalles Avenue

Dufferin Street

The Queensway

Police added vehicles parked illegally in the Parkdale area and the Stadium Rd. area will be tagged and towed.

DUFFERIN GATE ACCESS

Police remind drivers that the Dufferin Bridge is closed to vehicles due to ongoing repairs. Pedestrian sidewalks will only be open for ticket holders.

Police say those who wish to enjoy the non-ticketed portion of the parade are encouraged to find alternative routes to enter by foot from Lake Shore Boulevard West and Strachan Avenue or Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parkside Drive.