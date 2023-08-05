Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade takes over streets

The sights and sounds of the Caribbean were in full display on Saturday as The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, took over the streets of Toronto's west end.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s 2023 parade began at 8 a.m. at the Grand Parade Central area at Exhibition Place Grounds and ran westward to Dowling Avenue, and then back east along Lake Shore Boulevard West to the original starting point.

Thousands of costumed masqueraders performed in the all-day event, which also includes additional live performances, music, food, and drinks.

The theme of this year's festival is “Diversity and Culture Live Here."

Revelers were urged to take public transit to the festivities as there will be several road closures in and around the parade route.

The TTC added extra subway service on Lines 1 and 2 all day Saturday, and additional streetcar service on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.

Formerly known as Caribana, Toronto’s 56th annual festival of Caribbean culture and traditions kicked off on July 11 and will conclude after a weekend of celebrations on Aug. 7.

