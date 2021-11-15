Toronto Catholic elementary school closed after 18 COVID-19 cases detected

A Catholic elementary school in Etobicoke is closed today after at least 18 COVID-19 cases were identified last week, Toronto Public Health says.

On Friday, public health officials confirmed that students at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, located on Saffron Crescent, near Rathburn Road and Highway 427, would be temporarily dismissed from in-person learning starting today due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Toronto Public Health confirmed that eight of the 18 cases detected at the school were discovered on Friday.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students, and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” public health officials said in a tweet published Friday.

“TPH will continue to work (with) our school community (and) have notified closed contacts (and) ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms (and) get tested. We’ll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume.”

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says Precious Blood Catholic School, which was forced to close to in-person learning on Nov. 9 following a COVID-19 outbreak, will reopen on Tuesday.

With the closure of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, there are now three schools in the province that are closed due to outbreaks.

As of Friday, there were 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among staff and students and there are 985 active, school-related cases in the province.