Toronto Catholic school board caretaker charged in sex assault investigation

A caretaker within the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to investigators, a man employed as a caretaker at St. Maurice Catholic School in Etobicoke between June 1 and Dec. 31 2019 asked a female student to engage in sexual activity.

On Aug. 26, Toronto police arrested a 52-year-old Brampton, Ont. man in connection with the incident.

Ugester Prashad is facing two counts of invitation to sexual touching. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Prashad was employed as a caretaker at numerous schools within the TCDSB since 2002, including St. Roch Catholic School, Dante Alighieri Academic and Regina Mundi Catholic School.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.