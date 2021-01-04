The City of Toronto says that four positive cases of COVID-19 have been found at a child-care centre in North York, forcing the closure of the facility.

In a news release issued Monday evening, officials say that that two of the cases at the city-operated facility were found in employees and two cases were found in children enrolled at Flemingdon Early Learning Child Care Centre, located near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The centre is now temporarily closed as a result while staff members and children self-isolate for symptoms as a precaution, the city said.

There are currently 23 children enrolled at the centre and their parents and guardians were informed of the precautions on Jan. 2.

The centre currently runs programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, with up to 18 full and part-time child-care staff members assigned to the centre.

The city says that the centre will now undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization process and will reopen following advice from Toronto Public Health. It is not one of the designated emergency child-care centres for essential workers, the city said.