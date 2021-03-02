A city-operated child care centre in Alexandra Park has had to close for “operational reasons” after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says that a staff member in the pre-school room at Alexandra Park Early Learning & Child Care Centre first tested positive for the virus on Feb. 25. A second staff member then tested positive on March 1.

The pre-school room was closed following that positive test and staff and children were asked to self-isolate.

However, a decision has since been made to shutter the entire facility for an unspecified period of time.

The city says that the closure is due to “operational factors” arising out of the number of staff members that have had to self-isolate as a precaution.

“The centre will reopen following Toronto Public Health's advice and after cleaning is completed,” the city said in a press release.

There are currently a total of 24 child care centres in Ontario that have had to close due to COVID-19-related factors. There are also 149 child care centres with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.