Toronto coalition against 'freedom convoy' holds rally at city hall

Members of a group who say they're in support of downtown Ottawa residents held an anti-freedom convoy protest outside Toronto City Hall Sunday.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and organizers say it will be intentionally “non-confrontational.” Shortly after the event began, there appeared to be over 100 participants.

Organizers say they plan to march up Bay Street to Gerard Street, proceed to Yonge Street and end at Yonge and Dundas Square.

The group, Community Solidarity Toronto, describes themselves as a “new coalition of labour, anti-racist and social organizations” and says they are inspired by, and take their name from Community Solidarity Ottawa, a group of anti-convoy protestors.

“[Ottawa] neighbourhoods have been subjected to almost three weeks of racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobic harassment, bullying and intimidation,” the description of the Facebook event made for the protest says. “They have had to live with the noise and toxic fumes of diesel engines and at times the blaring of truck horns.”

“We are marching to ensure that this does not happen in the streets and neighbourhoods of Toronto.”

On Friday, Toronto police closed a number of roads downtown in an attempt to discourage potential protests. While some of the closures have lifted, areas such as Hospital Row and Queen’s Park remained closed to vehicle traffic. There continues to be an increased police presence downtown.

Police said five or six large trucks arrived in Toronto Friday night with the intention of protesting but were turned away.

With files from Beth Macdonell.