Toronto confirms second case of monkeypox

Toronto is reporting a second case of monkeypox in the city.

On Tuesday, Toronto Public Health confirmed another case of the virus resulting in a total of two confirmed cases so far.

The city says it is currently investigating six other cases and nine possible cases were deemed negative.

Toronto reported its first confirmed case last Thursday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that was first identified in monkeys and is mostly found in central and western Africa. Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but has milder symptoms.

The virus has gained worldwide attention in the past couple of weeks as cases are on the rise, specifically in Europe, the U.S., Israel and Australia.

The virus typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

On Monday, the World Health Organizations (WHO) said most recent cases emerging worldwide are in gay, bisexual individuals or men who have sex with men.

It can also be transmitted from contact with infected animals through bites and scratches and through wild game meat preparation.

Symptoms include fever, a rash or lesions on the face and body, headache and body aches.

Monkeypox is considered infectious from five days before the rash begins and remains contagious until the lesions have started to heal and scabs have fallen off.

Most people recover within two to four weeks and the infection is rarely fatal.

Health officials say the virus does not spread easily between people and is not as transmissible as COVID-19.

Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox should be isolated immediately and seek medical attention.

With files from the Associated Press