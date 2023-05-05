Toronto cop charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in May of last year.
In a release issued Friday, the SIU announced Cst. Ramdial Lokenath of the Toronto Police Service has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.
The charges have not been proven in court.
The SIU alleges the assault took place on May 19, 2022. The agency said they were not aware of the allegations until June 29, 2022, after which they launched an investigation.
Ramdial has been told to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury Street in Toronto on May 31.
While the matter is before the courts, the SIU said it will not provide further comment on the investigation.
The SIU investigates any alleged incidents in Ontario involving police and civilians that have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault.
-
