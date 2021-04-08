Toronto cop charged after allegedly soliciting sex worker, showing her a gun

An off-duty Toronto police officer is facing charges after allegedly soliciting a sex trade worker in York Region last month.

York Regional Police say that on March 31, they were notified by a victim that a man had contacted her to arrange to meet at a hotel and for her to provide him with sexual services.

“When the suspect arrived, he was wearing a firearm and told her that he was a police officer,” York Regional Police said in a statement issued on Thursday. “The victim got upset and demanded that he leave.”

Officers from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the allegations and on April 2, they arrested a 37-year-old Georgina man identified as Travis Houston.

He was charged with weapons dangerous, obtaining sexual services and mischief.

York Regional Police confirmed Houston is a Toronto police officer.

Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osbourne said Houston, a constable, is based at 41 Division in Scarborough and has worked for the service for two years.

She said he “has been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.”

Investigators in York Region say they “have concerns there may be additional victims” and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Human Trafficking investigators at 1-833-900-1010.