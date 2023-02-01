Toronto cop charged with impaired driving after collision with dump truck on Hwy. 400

A Toronto police officer has been charged with impaired driving after colliding with a dump truck on Highway 400 earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the two-vehicle collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Teston Road just after midnight on Tuesday.

The driver of a passenger vehicle slammed into the back of a dump truck, OPP say.

He sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

CP24 has learned that Const. Jason Boag, 29, has since been charged with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer in connection with the incident.

Toronto police say that Boag is a nine-year veteran of the force assigned to Organized Crime Enforcement. He has been suspended with pay and the matter has now been referred to Professional Standards, according to police.

Boag is currently scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman.