Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incident

Toronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.

Toronto police said the incident dates back to October 4, 2018 when a serving Toronto police officer was communicating with a man who was the alleged suspect in a York Regional Police drug investigation.

The communication allegedly took place by telephone and over a messaging app, police said.

According to police, the suspect in the YRP investigation offered the officer a sum of money to provide confidential police information. The officer subsequently passed the information to the man, Toronto police said.

“York Regional Police alerted the Toronto Police Service in October 2018 to the alleged conversations and messages,” Toronto police said in a news release Friday. “An investigation was immediately launched by our Professional Standards Unit.”

The officer was suspended from duty back in October 2018, the same month the alleged incident occurred.

Police said Friday that Det.-Const. Bryan Correia was charged today with breach of trust and bribery (agreeing to accept a bribe).

He is scheduled to make a court appearance to face the charges on Dec. 21.

He has also been charged under the Police Services Act with one count of breach of confidence, one count of deceit, two counts of discreditable conduct and two counts of neglect of duty.

Correia is a 21-year veteran of the force and remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

Toronto police also said Friday that 41-year-old Gordon Broadhead of Halton Region was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with breach of trust (counsel to commit) and bribery (offer) in connection with the investigation.

He is also scheduled to make a court appearance on December 21.