A Toronto police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after two police cruisers collided in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a police cruiser was rear-ended by another cruiser on Birchmount Road and Hollis Avenue, between Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.

Police said officers in both vehicles were responding to a report of a break and enter on Progress Avenue about 11 kilometres away.

One of the cruisers suffered significant damage to its rear, with the hood of its trunk buckled and bent upwards.

Paramedics said the injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.