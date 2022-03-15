Toronto could get a new downtown live music venue this summer

The City of Toronto hopes to temporarily transform a two-storey building in downtown Toronto into a live music venue focused on Black, Indigenous and racialized artists.

The building, located on Queen Street East near Augusta Avenue, as well as the adjacent properties, were originally acquired by the city in late 2021 for the purpose of building a public park, as well as affordable housing and a cultural space.

However, city staff said in a report that "due to the complexities of the multiple properties involved," demolition and construction will not begin until at least 2024.

In the meantime, the city is recommending the property be leased out as a Do-It-Yourself live music and rehearsal venue.

"Queen West is at the heart of Toronto's live music scene, which is essential to our city's vibrancy, culture, and economy," local councillor Joe Cressy said on Twitter.

"But after two difficult years, live music venues and artists are still dealing with impacts of the pandemic. We must continue to do all we can to support them."

If the proposal passes, the city would enter into a two-year lease with the not-for-profit organization It's OK*, who would pay "nominal rent" as well as incur all costs related to the upkeep of the building. The city said that 468 Queen Street West is in relatively good condition and previously housed the SVP sporting goods store.

The plan would be to create a new hub offering space for rehearsals, performances and talent development, with a focus on Black, Indigenous and racialized artists.

"This is exactly the kind of creative city-building thinking that Toronto needs more of as we recover from the pandemic," councillor and Chair of the General Government and Licensing Committee Paul Ainslie said in a statement.

"Partnering with ambitious and innovative arts organizations to leverage city-owned properties is a vital tool for rebuilding our economy."

The proposal will be presented to the General Government and Licensing Committee on March 22 before being considered by city council on April 6. If the city does not enter into a lease agreement, staff say the annual estimated operating cost of the premises will be a little over $126,000 based on 2021 estimates.

Cressy says that if the proposal is approved, It's OK* is expected to begin operating inside the building in June.