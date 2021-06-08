Toronto could see thunderstorms and heavy downpours Tuesday afternoon

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto today with brief but “very heavy downpours” possible this afternoon.

Environment Canada says local rainfall amounts of between 20 and 40 mm are possible in an hour or less along with strong wind gusts.

“Isolated thunderstorms moving slowly across the region this afternoon will contain brief very heavy downpours,” the national weather agency warned in its advisory.

“Sudden very low visibility and ponding of water on poorly drained areas of highways from the downpours may result in difficult driving conditions.”

The inclement weather is expected to end this evening.