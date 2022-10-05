Toronto councillor denies Muskoka sex assault charges

Long-time Toronto city Coun. Michael Thompson says he is not dropping out of the municipal election race -- despite facing sex assault charges from Muskoka.

Thompson represents Ward 21, Scarborough centre, and was first elected in 2003.

He also served as deputy mayor until agreeing to step down from the post after being charged last week.

The OPP charged the 62-year-old in connection with alleged sexual assaults in Muskoka in July.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on November 1st.