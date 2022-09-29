Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says

Longtime Toronto councillor Michael Thompson has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Lawyer Calvin Barry, acting on behalf of Thompson, told CP24 on Thursday the alleged incident occurred in Muskoka in July 2022.

Thompson will be fighting the case "vigorously," Barry said, adding the allegations were made by two women.

He noted that 62-year-old Thompson has a court date on Nov. 1 in Bracebridge.

In a news release issued Friday, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault after a report was filed this month alleging sexual assaults had taken place at a private residence.

OPP said they will not be providing further details to protect the identity of the victims.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Tory said Thompson has stepped down as one of his deputy mayors after being charged by the OPP.

"I take sexual assault allegations and charges against any individual very seriously," he said.

"While the councillor is facing these charges, it would not be appropriate for him to continue serving as a deputy mayor or chair of a standing council committee. He has agreed and will be resigning those positions effective immediately."

Thompson was a member of Tory's executive committee and the chair of Toronto's Economic and Community Development Committee.

He is running for re-election in Ward 21 Scarborough Centre.

CP24 has reached out to Thompson for comment but has not heard back.