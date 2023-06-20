Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car

Kayla Duplantis-Whitewick and her partner returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to a shocking discovery.

"When we'd taken a look at the car it was completely full of things, there was litter everywhere," Duplantis-Whitewick said. "It was very clear that it had been turned into a shelter, essentially."

Her car and car port were filled with someone else's belongings, with garbage strewn around, and the vehicle severely damaged. But no one was found.

"There were pipes and burnt up tinfoil and there's residue on the back seat that I don't really know what it is to be honest," she explained. "Everything's broken, shredded and unusable."

The next morning, Duplantis-Whitewick went with her partner to check again and they heard a rustling coming from the area.

"We did find a couple in the car," she said, adding that they called Toronto police.

Officers arrived in time to arrest the man, but the woman, Duplantis-Whitewick said, fled with a bag.

"Thankfully no one was hurt, no one had weapons or anything but it's just always a concern, because you never know," she said. "It feels violating and I feel like I know it's not personal but it does end up feeling personal."

It turns out the man was wanted on a warrant and Toronto police say he was facing charges of: Theft Under $5000, Obstruct Peace Officer, Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, and Acknowledging Instruments in False Name.

Duplantis-Whitewick told CTV News Toronto their 2001 Volkswagen convertible was a dream car that they purchased two years ago. The couple fixed it up last year and this was going to be the first summer they could really drive it. She said she's only taken it out on the road four or five times.

"We even got this car port about a year ago and expected it to help in sheltering our precious baby, and instead [it] ends up being the opposite," she said.

The car port had a tent but the couple removed it immeidately after the incident, hoping that would deter other would-be uninvited guests.

"The biggest mistake in this situation - not like it was our fault - but having a shelter accessible ultimately was the reason for the break in and the damage and everything," said Duplantis-Whitewick.

They have cleaned the car to the best of their ability, but there are still substances, stains and items that they can't identify.

"Unfortunately, there's no services that help clean in these [instances], so you're kind of left on your own to clean it out," she said.

Duplantis-Whitewick added the car is no longer drivable because the seats are stuck and broken in the wrong position.

"It doesn't feel like my car anymore, I kind of don't want anything to do with it," she said.

Her concern now is that one or both of the individuals could come back.

She told CTV News Toronto that she had discovered items in her back laneway periodically over the last few weeks and months before the trip.

"I don't think this was their first time being here but it was their first time making themselves home," said Duplantis-Whitewick.

Moving forward, she said they're going to have additional security and no longer use the car port.

"Just because it's yours doesn't mean it's not going to be used by anyone else," she said.