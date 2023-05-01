Toronto cruises set sail for the season

Ships are hoisting their sails and disembarking from Toronto as cruise season shifts into full gear.

PortsToronto kicked off its cruise season on April 28, and 54 ships are expected to sail up until October.

These Toronto cruises travel across the Great Lakes and set sail for a variety of locations in the U.S., like Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Duluth, Minn.

Last year, Viking Cruises announced it will transport passengers to New York City on a 13-day journey, making stops in Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia along the way.

“The Port of Toronto is a popular urban jumping off point for cruising adventures throughout the Great Lakes,” President and CEO of PortsToronto, RJ Steenstra said in a statement.

“With the growing trend of ‘exploration cruising’, the Great Lakes cruising sector has seen a steady increase in both the number of ships as well as the number of passengers choosing to visit our region, and we expect to see this growth continue.”

Cruise the Great Lakes, an initiative led by Conference of Great Lakes Governors and Premiers, said this industry brought in $120 million USD to the region’s ports and communities last year.