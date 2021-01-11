Police say they have arrested a Toronto daycare employee in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Police allege that between April 12, 2018 and Dec. 18, 2020, a man employed as an early childhood educator by Not Your Average Daycare (NYAC) repeatedly sexually assaulted a child in his care.

The suspect, who was most recently employed at the daycare's Donwood location, was arrested by police on Jan. 4.

He has been identified by investigators as 45-year-old Ta-Hath Martin, of Toronto.

Police say Martin faces one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

Martin, police say, has been employed by NYAD since 2003 and has worked at multiple locations, including its daycares on Corvette Avenue, Midland Avenue, Livingston Road, Luella Street, and Progress Avenue.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact officers," Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.