Toronto declares homelessness emergency, approves changes to warming centre operations

Toronto councillors have voted to declare a homelessness emergency in the city and approve changes to when warming centres are activated.

At Friday's meeting, council voted 24-1 in favour of a committee item that called for an emergency declaration and changes to how warming centres operate.

The city noted that the declaration will not trigger an immediate flow of additional funds and resources from other levels of government.

"We are doing everything we can as a city government to help people experiencing homelessness," Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in a statement.

Councillors also approved recommendations laid out by staff in a report after reviewing policies and procedures related to emergency warming centres. They also moved to look into the feasibility of 24/7 drop-in spaces.

The recommendations include changing the criteria for activating warming centres and creating an inter-divisional and city agency working group tasked with developing a long-term strategy for warming centres and other winter services, as well as an annual winter capital plan to identify locations for warming centres and/or 24-hour respite sites.

As a result, warming centres will now open when the temperature drops to -5 C or colder, or when Environment Canada issues freezing rain, snow squall, winter storm and/or snowfall and blizzard warnings.

Previously, warming centres were only activated when the medical officer of health declared an extreme cold weather alert.

Toronto will also be requesting funding from the provincial and federal government for the activation of additional warming centres next winter season and to help thousands of households exit the shelter system and move to permanent housing.

Staff noted that without support from the two levels of government, the city will not be able to maintain current service levels in the shelter system.

The city added that it won't be able to open and operate warming centres starting in 2024 if it does not get funding commitments.

"Toronto will continue to be a strong partner with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario when it comes to getting housing built, providing safe shelter for those in need, and helping residents move from homelessness into safe and supportive homes. I thank our partners in other orders of government for previous commitments that have been honoured, but more needs to be done together – with our community partners - to ensure that those in need have access to shelter, housing and health supports," McKelvie said.

This is the first time in over two decades that Toronto is making such declaration. In 1998, Toronto declared homelessness an "unnatural disaster." Just over a year later, the federal government announced the creation of a National Homelessness Initiative, which resulted in the establishment of a number of programs to support unhoused individuals and families.

"Everyone deserves access to safe and reliable shelter," Councillor Shelley Carroll said in a statement.

"I want to see this plan realized in full. We must secure more sites for Warming Centres. We must enhance access to the shelter supports we already have in place. And of course, we must be relentless in our push to build a wide range of truly supportive and accessible housing."

With Friday's decision, Toronto joins Hamilton and Fort Erie, which have made similar declarations. Hamilton also declared a state of emergency over opioid addiction and mental health issues.

- With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie