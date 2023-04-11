Toronto development will kill century-old heritage silver maple tree if approved, residents say

Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood are gearing up for a showdown over a development proposal they say will kill a century-old heritage tree, if it’s approved.

The silver maple tree sits in Steve Vella’s backyard in Long Branch. Right now, there is a proposal to divide the property next door in half and erect two homes.

“Putting two houses into that space, it will definitely destroy the tree,” Vella told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

Vella calls the current project, with its height and length, ominous.

He said the tree’s healthy roots will have to be removed for the foundation. Then, there is the impact on foliage.

B.N. Engineering, the firm behind the project, told CTV News Toronto everyone has a right to build a home on their property, and it’s not killing trees.

The firm said it’s working with the city to preserve the silver maple tree and will be meeting the required 1.2-metre setback from the property line.

Vella and Sandy Donald, who is with Save the Long Branch Trees Committee, said a 1.2-metre setback won’t work, and the tree will still die.

That’s why they both want neighbours to write letters to the city about the project located at 36 Ash Crescent before the April 20 deadline. The project is before the Committee of Adjustment on April 27.

In another recent, but different, city decision, Vella and Donald learned about changes the Doug Ford government made, generally removing third-party rights to appeals.

“The thought from most people is if it’s a heritage tree, it can’t come down, but if approved, that might change all that,” Donald said.

“Our big concern is if this one goes, then basically all other old-growth trees become effect open season.”

“Who are they building housing for? If there are going to build affordable housing, that’s a different conversation. This is not affordable housing. This is not rental housing. This is housing for profit,” Vella said.

Donald said the silver maple is one of 32 heritage trees in Ontario. Vella said the tree has made his home a piece of paradise.

Both want it to keep standing tall for generations to come.

THE PROVINCE RESPONDS

“Through the More Homes Built Faster Act, our government made changes to limit third-party appeals for minor variance and consent applications,” said a spokesperson for Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark. “Appeal rights are maintained for key participants (e.g., applicants, the Province, public bodies, including First Nations, and utility providers.”

The spokesperson said the changes are intended to provide a balanced approach to help reduce not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) appeals of gentle intensification, while continuing to provide a forum to dispute decisions that could limit the construction of new housing on a broader scale.

The spokesperson said amendments to the Ontario Heritage Act did not create any new provisions specific to heritage trees, which gives primary responsibility for identifying and protecting cultural heritage, including heritage trees, to municipalities.

This means that third parties can no longer appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal for certain elements of a proposal, according to the province.