Toronto District School Board will ask families to choose in-person or virtual learning by mid-August

Following the Ontario government’s decision to allow families to choose either in-person or virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has provided an update to families, clarifying that the decision will not need to made until mid-August.

The decision to educate children via in-person schooling or remote learning will be made by families by completing an online selection form that will be sent to parents in August, TDSB says .

According to TDSB, however, “the virtual schools (elementary and secondary) that are currently in place will not be offered for the 2021-22 school year.” Instead, virtual learning will be provided through home schools and will include live instruction from the home school or a group of schools.

By mid-August, the board expects to be in a better position to provide information about health and safety measures for in-person learning and will “expect higher levels of vaccination among TDSB staff, students and families.”

Because of this, TDSB is expecting that more families will opt for the in-person learning option for the 2021-22 school year.