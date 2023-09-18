Woman assaulted by instructor following driving test in Toronto: police

A driving instructor from Toronto has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman following a driving test last week.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Rylander Boulevard in the Rouge Hill neighbourhood of Scarborough, Ont. on Friday.

Responding officers located a 24-year-old woman with a man who was acting as her driving instructor. The instructor had allegedly sexually assaulted the woman following her exam.

On Sunday, police charged 72-year-old Henry Cheng, of Toronto, with sexual assault. The charge has not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with informationto call 416-808-4200.