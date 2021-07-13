iHeartRadio

Toronto duo face weapons and drug charges after arrest in Barrie

A weapon, cell phones and cash are displayed as evidence following the arrest of two Toronto teens in Barrie, Ont. on Sun. July 11, 2021 (Barrie Police Services)

Two Toronto teens are spending time behind bars awaiting a bail hearing after being arrested in Barrie, police say.

According to police, the accused, ages 18 and 16, were arrested at a Shanty Bay residence Sunday.

The pair are charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, drug possession and trafficking involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Police say the weapon is a "sawed-off pump-action gun [that] looks like a sawed-off shotgun but is a pellet gun."

Police say the duo were also charged in connection with an assault that occurred in February.

The investigation is ongoing.

12