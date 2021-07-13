Toronto duo face weapons and drug charges after arrest in Barrie

Two Toronto teens are spending time behind bars awaiting a bail hearing after being arrested in Barrie, police say.

According to police, the accused, ages 18 and 16, were arrested at a Shanty Bay residence Sunday.

The pair are charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, drug possession and trafficking involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Police say the weapon is a "sawed-off pump-action gun [that] looks like a sawed-off shotgun but is a pellet gun."

Police say the duo were also charged in connection with an assault that occurred in February.

The investigation is ongoing.