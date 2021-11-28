Toronto elementary school closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

Students at an elementary school in the city's Wychwood neighbourhood have been dismissed from in-person learning and activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced Sunday that McMurrich Junior Public School will be temporarily closed starting Monday following the recommendation of Toronto Public Health (TPH).

All students will move to remote learning during the closure, TDSB said.

"We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school," TPH said in a tweet.

"TPH will continue to work w/our school community & have notified close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms & get tested. We'll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume."

According to the TDSB COVID-19 dashboard, there are three active student cases at the school located on Winona Drive, south of St. Clair Avenue West.

Meanwhile, Grenoble Public School remains closed to in-person learning. The Flemingdon Park elementary school has 16 active cases among students, according to the TDSB.

As of Friday, there are 23 schools in the city dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.