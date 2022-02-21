Toronto expected to see 'significant rainfall' in the next 24 hours
Toronto residents should prepare for “significant rainfall” starting Monday night.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, warning about 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall on Toronto.
The rain is expected to start Monday night and continue through to Tuesday night. Environment Canada warns the frozen ground may not be able to absorb the rainfall.
The forecast comes less than a week after the Greater Toronto Area experienced localized flooding following a rain and snow storm. Residents of one Brampton neighbourhood were evacuated and multiple transit stations were closed due to excess water.
While residents may be enjoying slightly warmer temperatures during the day Monday, there remains a risk of freezing rain overnight.
The temperature will drop to -1 C Monday night, with a 50 per cent chance of showers.
According to the weather agency, the temperature will remain above zero for most of Tuesday as it rains.
Overnight, it’s expected to go back down to -3 C.
On Wednesday, Environment Canada says residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud, but the temperature will remain below zero with a low of -13C.
