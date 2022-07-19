Toronto extends hours of 7 public pools Tuesday amid heat warning

Toronto is keeping seven public pools open until almost midnight on Tuesday to help residents cool off as a heat warning is in effect for the city, with temperatures expected to feel over 40 C with humidity today and tomorrow.

The following pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. today:

Alex Duff

Giovanni Caboto

McGregor Park

Monarch Park

Parkway Forest

Smithfield Park

Sunnyside /Gus Ryder

Leisure swim and water play activities are free for all ages.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto as Tuesday’s daytime high is expected to reach 32 C, but will feel like 42 with humidity.

The national weather agency says there’s also a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” Environment Canada wrote on its website.

Senior Climatologist for Environment Canada Dave Phillips says more heat waves are expected this summer.

"And this is the kind of pattern character of the summer we see going forward. All our models, the American models, are saying, hey, it looks like the end of July and August will be warmer than the first half," he told CP24 on Tuesday.

Tonight’s overnight low is set to drop to 23 C and will provide a little relief from the heat, but temperatures are set to rise again on Wednesday with a high of 32 C, and a humidex of 41.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday with a high of 29 C.

“The rest of the work week will offer a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will be hot, but more manageable than the current heat event. The weekend is looking quite warm, with just a chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday morning,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.