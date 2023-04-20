Toronto father worried over the whereabouts of missing 'vulnerable' daughter

A Toronto father says he is worried about his daughter, who left their house for a walk on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Danielle Guest, 26, was last seen at her home on Wednesday night in the Terraview Park area, near Highway 401 and Victoria Park Avenue.

“Danielle is a very, very sweet girl,” her father, Bill, told CTV News Toronto Thursday afternoon. “I guess she’s best described as, I would say, a vulnerable person. She has mild mental health issues, she’s very quiet, she’s reserved. In some ways, she’s more like a child than an adult.”

Bill explained she was at home with the family until about 8:20 p.m. before Danielle decided to go out for a walk.

“She went outside. She said, quote, ‘I’m just going outside for a few minutes.’ Of course, now it’s roughly three o’clock, that’s 19 hours ago – so we’re very worried about her,” Bill said.

While Danielle occasionally goes for walks near her home, Bill explains she’s usually out for max an hour and a half.

“I started driving around, and went to all the different locations, and then we got in touch with the police shortly after that, and they were great,” Bill said. “We started going through all the different parks and just going in an outward radius to just find out if she was anywhere in the immediate vicinity – and she was not.”

For the family, Bill said this is the hardest thing they have ever gone through.

“I don’t want anyone ever to go through this. When you have a child, and you can’t find the child – it’s your whole world; it’s just terrible what happens,” Bill said.

According to Toronto police, Danielle is five-foot-seven with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a white windbreaker with a black jacket, rust-coloured pants, light blue sneakers and a pink baseball hat with “Miami” written on the front.

“Her light pink baseball cap, it really stands out,” Bill said. “She’s pretty, has short dark hair, roughly shoulder length, [and] dark eyes.”

Anyone who sees Danielle is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.