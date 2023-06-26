Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley
Staff
The Canadian Press
Struggling Toronto FC has fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the MLS team's head coach and sporting director.
Mike Sorber, assistant coach and technical director, was also relieved of his duties.
Toronto is mired in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10.
Terry Dunfield, a former TFC player and Canadian international, has been named interim head coach. He had been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.
Bradley whose son is TFC captain Michael Bradley, too charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.
