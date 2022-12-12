Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking' earns two Golden Globe nominations
Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley has earned her first Golden Globe nomination in the best motion picture screenplay category for “Women Talking.”
Adapted from Manitoba author Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name, the film centres on a group of women debating what actions to take in the aftermath of a series of sexual assaults in their remote Mennonite community.
The film also is up for best original score.
Meanwhile, James Cameron's much-anticipated “Avatar: The Way of the Water” is among the films up for best picture, while the Ontario-born filmmaker earned a nod for best director.
Disney Pixar's “Turning Red,” which is about a Chinese-Canadian girl wrestling with puberty, is nominated for best animated feature. The movie is helmed by Toronto's Domee Shi.
Other Canadian nominees include Vancouver's Seth Rogenfor supporting actor in the limited series “Pam & Tommy,” while Hamilton native Martin Short received the best actor in a TV comedy series nomination for his role in “Only Murders in the Building.”
(The Canadian Press)
