Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.

A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.

The search warrant was carried out in the small community located about 60 kilometres northeast of Parry Sound in a joint effort with Ontario Provincial Police on Dec. 12.

When officers entered, Demetrius McFarquar tried to flee on foot, but was stopped by a police dog, APS Sgt. Chantal Larocque told CTV News in an email.

Police found drugs and cash that had been discarded outside while the suspect was trying to run away.

McFarquar is one of Toronto's most-wanted who is accused of shooting a man inside a Scarborough nightclub two years ago.

He has been on the run from police since a Canada-wide warrant was issued in January 2022 for his arrest.

More than $3,500 in cash was seized along with 128 individual bags of cocaine during the raid, Anishnabek Police said in a post on social media.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $6,000.

McFarquar is now also charged with drug trafficking and having property obtained by crime.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.