Toronto girl, 2, found safe after Amber Alert issued
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday has been found safe, police say.
According to officials, the child was taken Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. from a Keele Street residence. An alert was pushed onto phones, televisions, and radio stations just after 7:45 p.m.
Her father was identified by police as the suspect.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., Toronto police confirmed the child had been found safe and was in police custody.
