Toronto gives 12-year-olds a grace period to play indoor sports before fully vaccinated
Toronto’s top doctor announced a change in proof of vaccination rules on Friday for 12-year-olds participating in indoor organized sports.
As of Jan. 1, children who turn 12-years-old have a grace period of 12 weeks, beginning on their birthday, before they need to show proof of vaccination at indoor sports facilities.
A Toronto Public Health press release issued on Friday said this amendment applies to players, coaches and officials in coordination with York Region and Peel Region.
“We want to ensure that children are able to continue with their activities, while completing their vaccination series,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health.
The grace period was issued to prioritize the physical, mental and social well-being of children, the release stated.
On Oct. 8., de Villa announced 12-year-olds would need to show proof of vaccination in order to play or coach indoor sports. This mandate came into play on Nov 1.
