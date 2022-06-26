Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
Environment Canada says that maximum temperatures may reach the low thirties once again on Sunday. Humidex values are also expected to be in the mid-to-high thirties.
The weather agency said “considerably” cooler and less humid air will arrive this evening in the wake of a cold front.
While the heat event continues Sunday morning, the agency is warning that hot and humid air could bring deteriorating air quality.
It also warns that very high temperature or humid conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the agency said.
“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”
-
Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crashA 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in GimliResidents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.