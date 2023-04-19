Toronto high school lifts hold and secure after violent threats
A Toronto high school has lifted a hold and secure order following reports of a threat made by a group of youths.
Police said on Wednesday morning that Weston Collegiate Institute had gone into a hold and secure at approximately 11:40 a.m. According to police, a “group of kids” had threatened to shoot at the school. It was not immediately clear if theywere students at the school.
Further details regarding the identities of the kids who made the threat have not yet been released.
No arrests have been made.
In a letter to parents and guardians, acting principals Ellen Austrom and Paul Edwards said the school was placed in a hold and secure out of “an abundance of caution” due to threats of gun violence.
The hold and secure entailed locking all exterior doors to the building and keeping students and staff indoors. Police remained on site during dismissal to ensure students’ safety, and school officials say there is likely to be continued police presence in the area tomorrow.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with further information to contact the appropriate authorities.
