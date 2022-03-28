Toronto high school temporarily in lockdown after teenage boy shot

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was shot near a high school in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road at 12:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a teenage boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described his injury as minor.

Investigators say he is not cooperating, and they are not sure of the exact time when he was shot.

The shooting scene lies only about 100 metres from Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute, which was put under lockdown due to the investigation. The lockdown was lifted just before 3 p.m.

Detectives said they do not yet have any suspect information.