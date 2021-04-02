Toronto hospital lowers age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine in priority neighbourhoods

Another Toronto hospital will be offering vaccines to adults 50 years of age and older who live in some of the city's COVID-19 hot spots.

Michael Garron Hospital started administering shots to adults 50 or older who live in priotiy neighbourhoods in east Toronto on April 1. Appointments can be made online for a shot at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub COVID-19 Immunization Clinic (45 Overlea Boulevard).

Adults in neighbourhoods with the following postal codes are now eligible:

M4H

M1L

M3C

M4A

M1K

M1M

M1J

Earlier in the week the province lowered the age thresholds for select public health units so that those aged 60 and up can begin to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Toronto and Peel were included in the list of public health units.

The age threshold for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being administered at pharmacies, was also lowered to 55.

However, some hospitals have been able to further lower the age of eligibility over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, Humber River Hospital announced that it will begin inoculating people 50 and older who live in the nearby catchment area.

Anyone born in 1971 or earlier who lives in the northwestern Toronto catchment area will be eligible to receive a shot at its Downsview Arena clinic.

That area is defined as people who reside within the following boundaries:

South of Steeles Avenue

North of Eglinton Avenue

East of Humber River/ Islington Avenue

West of Bathurst Street

In York and Halton, the age threshold to get the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 65.