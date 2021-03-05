Toronto will be rolling out automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras at 50 new locations this spring.

The City of Toronto announced Friday that the devices will be rotated into the new locations and will be operational as of May.

The locations have been chosen according to areas where there have been safety concerns around excessive speed and collisions near schools in Community Safety Zones.

There are roughly two devices for every ward in the city to capture and record images of vehicles that are speeding.

When a camera catches a speeding vehicle, a ticket is then issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving at the time. There are no demerit points associated with the ticket.

The fines that accompany the tickets are steeper in proportion to the speed. They start at $5 per kph over the speed limit, with the fine reaching up to $12 per KPH between 30 and 49 kph over.

Along with the victim surcharge, the costliest ticket comes to around $722.

The city introduced the ASE program in January 2020 after running a four-month pilot program in 2018 which detected thousands of vehicles travelling over the speed limit in school zones. Drivers were issued warning letters for months, but the city started dishing out automated fines in July.

In a statement announcing the new locations Friday, Mayor John Tory said the data collected so far “proves that Automated Speed Enforcement is a strong deterrent against speeding” and said the program will continue to try to reach as many areas as possible.

“All new locations have been selected following a data-driven approach that prioritizes areas in the city with speed and collision challenges,” Tory said. “This is just one part of our ongoing Vison Zero traffic safety work – which includes road redesigns, lower speed limits, and increased enforcement – to make our streets safer for everyone.”

Signs have been installed at all the new locations where the cameras will be active in May to warn drivers that they are coming. The city said it will not be issuing warning letters instead of tickets once the program starts.

The next 50 ASE locations are as follows: