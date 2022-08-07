Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election

The City of Toronto is looking to hire 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election, scheduled for Oct. 24.

Most of the jobs pay $235 to $425 to work election day, along with a few hours of training prior. Some positions ask candidates work advance voting days, which run from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14.

Payments will be made by cheque, which will be mailed to workers’ residences up to approximately six weeks after election day.

Requirements for specific roles vary, but there are no educational or professional requirements listed. To review requirements for specific roles, click here.

To be eligible to apply, individuals must be eligible to work in Canada, be 18 years old or older on or before election day, have a valid social insurance number, and have received a full series of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Candidates must also declare they have not and will not engage in political activity in the 2022 election. This includes supporting or opposing a candidate, seeking nomination or being a candidate or registered third party advertiser in the election, and canvassing or campaigning on a Toronto municipal referendum question. They must also declare they’re not a family member of an individual seeking nomination.

